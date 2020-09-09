La mascareta serà obligatòria a partir dels sis anys durant les dues primeres setmanes de curs 

barcelona
El Procicat rectifica i obliga a fer ús de la mascareta a partir dels sis anys els primers 15 dies de curs. Considera que, atès que es tracta del començament de curs, l’alumnat encara no prové d’un grup estable i, per tant, ha d'utilitzar mascareta per reduir el risc de brot. Un cop passat aquest període, l'obligatorietat d'ús de mascareta passarà a ser a partir dels 12 anys i només es reduirà als sis anys en cas que el centre estigui en un territori amb un risc alt de rebrot.
L'òrgan que lidera la gestió de la pandèmia també ha manat considerar com a símptoma del coronavirus el mal de coll i el refredat nasal sempre quan hi hagi febre o altra simptomatologia pròpia de la Covid-19. També s'ha ratificat que les reunions entre el centre i les famílies i els claustres hauran de ser telemàtics i només presencials de manera excepcional, en grups inferiors a 10 persones.
Aquesta notícia arriba el mateix dia que l'escola privada Benjamin Franklin International School s'ha convertit en el primer centre amb alumnes en quarantena. Un positiu ha obligat a confinar els estudiants de segon i primer de batxillerat, a més dels seus professors. El centre ubicat a l'avinguda Bonanova de Barcelona té grups des de l'educació preescolar fins a batxillerat.
