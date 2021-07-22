Més de 3.000 persones alcen un crit unitari a Barcelona per demanar "tolerància zero" davant la violència LGTBI-fòbica

Més de 3.000 persones s'han concentrat aquest dijous a Barcelona per demanar "tolerància zero" contra la violència LGBTI-fòbica. La protesta ha estat impulsada per la Plataforma d'Entitats LGTBI de Catalunya i Pride Barcelona per fer un "front comú" per primera vegada en 44 anys, quan van sortir al carrer contra la Llei de Perillositat Social. En un manifest, demanen un "clam unitari contra l'odi". Els organitzadors alerten amb "consternació" d'un "augment de la violència LGTBI-fòbica a Barcelona, Catalunya i l'estat espanyol" i afirmen que l'assassinat del noi gai de la Corunya, anomenat Samuel, ha estat "la gota que ha fet vessar el vas". En plena concentració, centenars de persones convocades pel moviment Furiatrans han trencat la capçalera i s'han afegit a la protesta.

A la concentració, s'hi han sumat polítics com la consellera d'Igualtat i Feminismes, Tània Verge; el conseller d'Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena; el conseller d'Empresa i Treball, Roger Torrent; el primer tinent d'alcaldia de Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, entre altres.