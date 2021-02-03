Un milió de catalans sense nacionalitat espanyola no podrà votar el 14F 

Un milió de catalans no podrà votar a les eleccions del 14-F. Ho denuncia la campanya impulsada per la plataforma Casa Nostra, Casa Vostra, amb la col·laboració d’Òmnium Cultural i el Sindicat popular de venedors ambulants Top Manta. La iniciativa, amb el lema #1MiliódeVots, vol posar el focus en què l'actual legislació espanyola no reconeix el dret a vot de més d’un milió de persones residents a Catalunya que no tenen la nacionalitat espanyola. La xifra té especial incidència a les comarques de Girona o de Lleida, on es calcula que dos de cada deu catalans no podran votar.

A les comarques de Girona i Lleida, dos de cada deu catalans no podran votar

Les entitats apunten que es tracta d'una "clara vulneració dels drets fonamentals" i d’un "incompliment flagrant" de les directrius del Pacte Internacional de Drets Civils i Polítics, que estableix que el sufragi actiu no és un privilegi i que, en una democràcia consolidada, no es pot discriminar.



La campanya també demana a tothom qui no tingui previst anar a votar que cedeixi el vot a les persones que no hi tenen dret. La plataforma Volem acollir apunta que aquesta situació "és un greu problema pel conjunt de la societat" perquè implica que fins a un 15% de la ciutadania "no pugui decidir el futur del país".



Per la seva banda, el vicepresident d’Òmnium, Marcel Mauri, ha assegurat que "volem un país on votar, decidir el futur democràticament, deixi de ser un privilegi per ser un dret fonamental del conjunt de la ciutadania, hagi nascut on hagi nascut". El portaveu de Top Manta Aziz Faye ha afirmat: "Som moltíssimes persones que treballem i aixequem aquest país però que, en canvi, no se’ns reconeix el dret de participació política. És una anomalia que cal resoldre amb urgència".

