El vicepresident i conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Territori i president de l'Autoritat del Transport Metropolità (ATM), Jordi Puigneró, ha anunciat aquest divendres que les tarifes del transport públic es mantindran congelades de cara al 2022. Puigneró ho ha anunciat mitjançant un tuit després de visitar la Conferència de Nacions Unides sobre el Canvi Climàtic (COP26). "La lluita contra el canvi climàtic passa per descarbonitzar la mobilitat", ha apuntat en la piulada, en què ha afegit que "a Glasgow s’ha constatat que és temps de fets i no més paraules". A finals de l'any passat, l'ATM també va aprovar no apujar els preus de cara aquest any i va ampliar la caducitat dels títols.

Ras i curt, això significa que la T-Casual -que permet fer deu viatges- d'una zona mantindrà el preu d'11,35 euros, mentre que la T-Usual -viatges il·limitat durant 30 dies- de la primera corona costarà 40 euros. L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, havia demanat a la Generalitat la congelació de tarifes del transport metropolità. L'ATM té la Generalitat com a soci majoritari (51%), mentre que les administracions locals -Ajuntament de Barcelona, Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona i l'Associació de Municipis per la Mobilitat i el Transport Urbà- en tenen el 49%.



Les actuals tarifes daten d'inici del 2020, quan es van suprimir títols històrics com la T-10 i es van crear les actuals T-Casual i T-Usual. L'objectiu de la reforma era premiar l'usuari habitual del transport públic amb una rebaixa dels títols -bàsicament la T-Usual- en detriment de l'usuari esporàdic.

