El noi de la dessuadora taronja declara no haver llançat cap objecte contra la policia i els agents no l'identifiquen

El Guillem, el jove menor d’edat que la Policia Nacional va detenir el 18 d’octubre del 2019 a la Via Laietana i que portava una dessuadora taronja, ha negat aquest dimecres haver llençat objectes contundents contra els antiavalots. Durant el judici, els agents que han declarat tampoc l’han pogut identificar clarament. El noi es va fer conegut per les imatges en les que se’l veu assegut al terra de la Via Laietana i és reduït per més de cinc agents que corren cap a ell aprofitant que s’entreté recollint la motxilla mentre els concentrats al seu voltant fugen corrents. Com ell, els altres tres encausats detinguts el mateix dia també han negat els fets pels quals els acusen d'un delicte de desordres públics i atemptat contra l'autoritat amb instrument perillós. La Fiscalia demana un any de llibertat vigilada per als quatre.

Tots ells han declarat que la manifestació prèvia a les càrregues de la Policia Nacional era "pacífica i juvenil". El Guillem va ser detingut durant les càrregues, mentre els altres tres van ser detinguts a l'interior d'un bar davant la façana de la Prefectura de la Policia. Cap dels acusats es coneixien entre ells abans.

A més, els acusats han denunciat que van rebre cops, vexacions i burles per part dels agents, tant durant la detenció com a la comissaria. La defensa del Guillem ja va interposar una querella per maltractaments. La seva defensa considera que la declaració dels agents de la PN és "incoherent", creuen que les càrregues van ser desproporcionades i demanen l'absolució dels joves.

Concentració de suport

Al davant de la Ciutat de la Justícia s'ha congregat una vintena de persones per mostrar el seu suport als encausats. També hi han assistit l'eurodiputada d'ERC Diana Riba i diversos regidors de l'Ajuntament de Sant Cugat.