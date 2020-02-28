Estàs llegint: Òmnium reclama a l'ONU una investigació efectiva de la violència policial de l'1-O

Òmnium reclama a l'ONU una investigació efectiva de la violència policial de l'1-O

L'entitat presidida per Jordi Cuixart exigeix una inspecció en profunditat per "acabar amb la impunitat dels responsables de les càrregues indiscriminades" que es van dur a terme durant el referèndum.

Cargas 1O EFE
Antiavalots de la Policia Nacional rodegen de l'escola Ramon Llull de Barcelona el 1-O./ EFE

barcelona

ACN I PÚBLIC

Òmnium Cultural ha denunciat aquest divendres a les Nacions Unides la "impunitat policial per la violència de l'1-O". Des de Ginebra, l'entitat ha reclamat una "investigació efectiva" de l'actuació policial de l'1-O perquè "dos anys i mig després de la celebració del referèndum els responsables de les càrregues indiscriminades gaudeixen de total impunitat".

En el marc de la sessió plenària del Consell de Drets Humans, com a membre de la Xarxa Europea per la Igualtat Lingüística, Òmnium ha presentat un informe que denuncia que l'Estat espanyol "incompleix" Convenció contra la Tortura de les Nacions Unides. "L’objectiu és acabar amb la impunitat de què actualment gaudeixen els responsables d’aquesta violència i la reparació de les més de mil víctimes", indica el comunicat. 

En l'informe, l'entitat demana una "investigació ràpida i efectiva" de l'actuació policial de l'1-O per "castigar tots aquells que van perpetrar, ordenar o tolerar la brutalitat policial". El text assegura que "les autoritats espanyoles han violat la seva obligació de portar a terme una investigació efectiva d'ofici per identificar i castigar els autors".

A més, Òmnium reclama suspendre de les seves funcions tots els oficials i comandants sospitosos i, si són condemnats, que se’ls expulsi de manera immediata de les forces de seguretat. L'entitat també insta a anul·lar i retirar totes les medalles, bonificacions i promocions atorgades des del Govern espanyol als policies que van exercir directament la violència sobre la ciutadania.

