El partit ultradretà Vox no vol sentir una sola paraula en català al judici a la cúpula del procés, i no es cansa de demostrar-ho. Quan un dels testimonis d'aquest dimecres, Albert Donaire, s'identificava com agent dels Mossos d'Esquadra, el número dos de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, insistia que repetís el seu "càrrec", i el testimoni ho feia. “Agent”. “I això què vol dir?”, incidia Ortega, fins a sentir la seva traducció al castellà,: “agente”.

Marchena, al testimoni: "No confongui l'escenari". "Vostè és un agent de l'autoritat, i està ara davant l'autoritat judicial"

L'acusació popular de Vox, que no ha sol·licitat la inclusió d'una sola prova documental en la causa i que ha comès errors en diversos interrogatoris, acostuma a espanyolitzar denominacions com a Mossos d'Esquadra –"Mozos"- i Generalitat –"Generalidad"-, mentre el lletrat Ortega Smith fa l'impossible per deixar veure la polsera amb la bandera espanyola que llueix en la seva nina.

A més, el president de la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem, Manuel Marchena, ha esbroncat al mateix testimoni en aquesta 35a sessió del judici, advertint-li que havia de respondre totes les preguntes, també les plantejades per l'acusació popular, tret que el tribunal considerés que no eren pertinents.



En la 35a sessió de la causa, Marchena ha reprès Donaire, membre de l'associació de Mossos d'Esquadra per a la Independència després que evités respondre a preguntes de l'acusació popular sobre un missatge publicat des del seu perfil a Twitter: “Diria que jo no sóc el jutjat aquí”, etzibava als ultradretans de Vox.



“No confongui l'escenari”, li reprenia el magistrat, recordant-li que, com a testimoni, té obligació de contestar i de dir veritat. “Vostè és un agent de l'autoritat, i està ara davant l'autoritat judicial”, resolia.