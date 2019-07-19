El Parlament aprovarà una comissió d’investigació sobre la repressió de l’1 d’octubre

El Parlament crearà una comissió d’investigació per avaluar la magnitud de la repressió estatal del referèndum de l’1 d’octubre. La iniciativa està impulsada per la CUP i, segons ha avançat Europa Press a través de fonts parlamentàries, tindria també el suport de Junts per Catalunya, ERC i Catalunya en Comú Podem, de manera que tirarà endavant. A través d’un comunicat, la CUP ha explicat que la comissió pretén “analitzar la magnitud repressiva de tots els aparells de l’Estat espanyol, la vulneració de drets fonamentals i les seves conseqüències físiques i psíquiques durant la celebració del referèndum d’autodeterminació de Catalunya”.



Segons la CUP, hi ha “la necessitat de tenir coneixement i documentació dels actes de violència institucional i la determinació dels seus responsables, així com la recerca de fórmules de reparació respecte a les víctimes, ja que més enllà de les lesions físiques, la violència institucional ha provocat danys psíquics, dels quals encara no se n’ha fet una anàlisi amb profunditat, i ha provocat greus vulneracions de drets fonamentals”.



Entre els continguts de la comissió hi haurà la “descripció i documentació” dels exercicis de violència institucional en el context de desenvolupament del referèndum de l’1-O; “determinar les persones físiques, els responsables polítics i administratius de la violència institucional exercida i analitzar les responsabilitats en que hagin pogut incórrer”, estudiar formes de reparació dels anys i l’anàlisi “dels drets civils i polítics que es van vulnerar per l’exercici de la violència institucional l’1 d’octubre”.