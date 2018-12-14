El diputat Jordi Turull, que es troba en el seu 14è dia en vaga de fam a la presó de Lledoners (Bages), ha estat traslladat aquest divendres a la infermeria del centre penitenciari. Així ho ha explicat el doctor Jaume Padrós, president del Col·legi de metges de Barcelona, que monitoritza l'evolució dels quatre presos que van decidir protestar d'aquesta manera contra l'actitud del Tribunal Constitucional en relació als seus recursos.
Aquesta nit farà 2 setmanes que @jordialapreso i @jorditurull van iniciar vaga de fam. Malgrat mantenir-se estables, el temps transcorregut i la situació individual fa aconsellable que ara @jorditurull sigui traslladat a la infermeria del centre penitenciari de Lledoners— Jaume Padrós 🎗 (@jaumepadros) 14 de diciembre de 2018
Aquest mateix divendres, el dirigent polític empresonat, havia denunciat a través de xarxes socials que el Tribunal Constitucional només resol sobre els recursos que no els permeten portar el cas davant la justícia europea.
14è dia de #vagadefam— Jordi Turull i Negre (@jorditurull) 14 de diciembre de 2018
El Tribunal Constitucional resol les peticions que no activen la via Europea. Quan la via apunta a Estrasburg dilata la seva resolució. On queden els nostres drets fonamentals?
El meu cos a la presó, el meu cor a Catalunyahttps://t.co/cuLuJKmBfe
Fonts penitenciàries han confirmat a l'agència EFE que Turull es troba a les dependències de la infermeria de la presó de Lledoners per ser assistit pels equips sanitaris, encara que no es preveu cap alimentació.
En el cas que empitjori la salut de l'ex-candidat a la Presidència de la Generalitat, seria traslladat a l'hospital penitenciari de Terrassa (Vallès Occidental), on ingressen els reclusos que necessiten ser atesos en un centre sanitari.
