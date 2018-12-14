Público
PRESOS POLÍTICS Jordi Turull, traslladat a la infermeria de la presó, en el 14è dia de vaga de fam

El diputat català denuncia que el Tribunal Constitucional només resol sobre recursos que no els obren la possibilitat de portar el seu cas davant la justícia europea

Jordi Turull ante las puertas del Tribunal Supremo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Jordi Turull a les portes del Tribunal Suprem. REUTERS/Susana Vera

El diputat Jordi Turull, que es troba en el seu 14è dia en vaga de fam a la presó de Lledoners (Bages), ha estat traslladat aquest divendres a la infermeria del centre penitenciari. Així ho ha explicat el doctor Jaume Padrós, president del Col·legi de metges de Barcelona, que monitoritza l'evolució dels quatre presos que van decidir protestar d'aquesta manera contra l'actitud del Tribunal Constitucional en relació als seus recursos.

Aquest mateix divendres, el dirigent polític empresonat, havia denunciat a través de xarxes socials que el Tribunal Constitucional només resol sobre els recursos que no els permeten portar el cas davant la justícia europea.

Fonts penitenciàries han confirmat a l'agència EFE que Turull es troba a les dependències de la infermeria de la presó de Lledoners per ser assistit pels equips sanitaris, encara que no es preveu cap alimentació.

En el cas que empitjori la salut de l'ex-candidat a la Presidència de la Generalitat, seria traslladat a l'hospital penitenciari de Terrassa (Vallès Occidental), on ingressen els reclusos que necessiten ser atesos en un centre sanitari.

