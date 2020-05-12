Quatre dies després, Catalunya torna a superar els 100 morts per coronavirus

Salut ha informat que aquest dimarts han mort 103 persones, el doble que les registrades diumenge. En total han perdut la vida 11.351 persones fins a dia d’avui amb la Covid-19 o com a sospitosos al Principat, segons han informat aquest dimarts les funeràries. D’aquestes, 3.361 han mort a una residència, 154 a un centre sociosanitari i 618 al domicili. Els casos restants són morts a hospitals o casos no classificables per manca d’informació. D'altra banda, s'han registrat 379 casos positius de coronavirus, 131 més que ahir. Fins ara hi ha hagut un total de 61.355 casos positius de coronavirus a Catalunya.



Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 3.953 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat; actualment són 369. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 9.933 són professionals sanitaris, mentre que 3.835 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació. Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 12.666 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 35.389 són casos sospitosos. Així mateix, s’han comptabilitzat fins avui un total de 35.130 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19.



L'Estat espanyol registra 176 morts per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, 53 més que aquest dilluns quan n’hi van van haver 123, segons ha comptabilitzat l'ACN. Segons les últimes dades del Ministeri de Sanitat, des d’aquest dilluns hi ha hagut 426 nous positius confirmats per PCR, una xifra que suposa 53 més del que hi havia fa 24 hores (373). Pel que fa als curats, n’hi ha hagut 1.841 infeccions resoltes, gairebé el doble de les notificades ahir (973). En total, des de l’inici de la pandèmia de la covid-19, s’han registrat 228.030 casos confirmats testats i 26.920 defuncions. Pel que fa a les hospitalitzacions, hi ha hagut 513 nous ingressos (256 més que ahir) i 24 entrades d’UCI, quatre més que fa 24 hores.