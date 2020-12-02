El Regne Unit ja és el primer país del món en donar llum verda a una vacuna per combatre el coronavirus

El Regne Unit ha autoritzat l'ús de la vacuna de Pfizer-Biontech contra la Covid-19. Així ho ha anunciat el govern britànic aquest dimecres després de rebre l'examen positiu de l'Agència Reguladora de Medicaments del Regne Unit (MHA, per les seves sigles en anglès). Es converteix així en el primer país al món en donar llum verda a aquesta vacuna. Segons el regulador britànic, la vacuna compleix amb els "estrictes estàndards de qualitat, seguretat i efectivitat". "La vacuna es distribuirà en les pròximes setmanes", ha avançat el govern de Boris Johnson. El Regne Unit preveu vacunar primer els grups de risc com personal sanitari, persones grans i amb patologies que els fan vulnerables.



A la Unió Europea el regulador espera donar la seva opinió sobre la vacuna de Pfizer-Biontech com a màxim el 29 de desembre.



(Hi haurà ampliació)