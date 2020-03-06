Ridícul estrepitós de Societat Civil Catalana durant el tall de Via Augusta

barcelona
Una cinquantena de persones vinculades a Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) han tallat aquest divendres la Via Augusta de Barcelona a l'accés dels Túnels de Vallvidrera. L'acció ha patit diversos canvis des del seu anunci, ja que l'entitat ha seguit les recomanacions -no obligatòries- de la Guàrdia Urbana. Primer van assegurar que el tall duraria dues hores, que voldrien impedir que "els independentistes anessin a esquiar", i que ho repetirian cada tarda. Després d'acatar l'informe de la policia municipal, el tall ha durat mitja hora, han deixat lliure un carril lateral perquè hi pugui passar el trànsit, i posen en dubte si ho tornaran a repetir, segons va puntualitzar El Periódico.
La convocatòria, que ha punxat estrepitosament i que ha provocat diferents burles a les xarxes socials, tenia la intenció de ser "mesura de pressió perquè les abusives pertorbacions de la lliure circulació acabin", ha afirmat durant l'acció el president de l'entitat, Fernando Sánchez Costa, referint-se als talls a l'Avinguda Meridiana que protagonitzen diferents grups independentistes a la capital catalana des de fa 145 dies.
Sánchez Costa ha assegurat que els independentistes que protesten a la Meridiana "entorpeixen" la vida de la ciutadania i que amb l'acció a la Via Augusta volen instar el Govern a actuar. "SCC ha dit que s'ha acabat que l'independentisme faci el que vulgui a Catalunya com si fos de la seva propietat. Nosaltres posem el mirall per posar pàgina i recuperar la convivència", ha argumentat.
