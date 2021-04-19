Barcelona
Barcelona habilitarà per Sant Jordi 11 espais a la via pública, que gestionarà la Cambra del Llibre, perimetrats i amb control d'accés on hi haurà parades de llibres, roses i signatures dels autors. Aquests espais es trobaran a Passeig de Gràcia (entre Ronda Sant Pere i carrer Aragó), Passeig Lluís Companys, Jardinets de Gràcia, Plaça Reial, Plaça de Valdívia, Plaça de la Vila, Plaça de Sarrià, Jardins Centelles del Palau Macaya, Plaça Universitat, Plaça Orfila i Espai entre Rambla i carrers Pallars, Llacuna i Pujades.
En total, en aquests espais hi haurà unes 180 parades de venda de llibres i roses amb 31 espais de signatures. A més, s'hi han de sumar 490 parades més davant de llibreries i floristeries de la ciutat. La previsió és que la venda de roses anirà entre 3,5 i 4 milions.
