Sentència del judici de l'1-O La Fiscalia demana que es prorrogui la presó provisional de Sànchez i Cuixart si abans del dia 16 el Suprem no ha emès la sentència

El ministeri públic demana una vista urgent amb l'expresident de l'ANC i actual diputat de JxCat i el president d'Òmnium Cultural, que el dia 16 compliran dos anys en presó preventiva, el termini màxim que en principi fixa la llei. 

Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez de camí cap a l'Audiència Nacional

Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez de camí cap a l'Audiència Nacional a l'octubre de 2017

El proper 16 d’octubre farà dos anys que el president d’Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, i l’expresident de l’ANC i actual diputat -suspès- de JxCat al Congrés, Jordi Sànchez, estan en presó preventiva, en principi el termini màxim que fixa la llei. Amb la incertesa de quin dia es coneixerà, finalment, la sentència del Tribunal Suprem sobre el judici del Procés -en què se’ls ha jutjat als dos, a banda de deu dirigents sobiranistes més-, la Fiscalia ha demanat aquest dimarts celebrar una vista amb els dos acusats per demanar que es prorrogui la situació de presó provisional.

El tràmit és habitual en els casos en què el tribunal no ha notificat la sentència abans d’esgotar el termini legal de dos anys de la presó preventiva. En aquest cas el tràmit és preventiu, perquè si no hi ha pròrroga de la mesura i el dia 16 el Suprem no ha dictat la sentència, els dos presos polítics sortirien en llibertat. La llei permet prorrogar fins a un màxim de dos anys més la mesura cautelar en el cas de les persones acusades per un delicte amb una pena superior als tres anys, com és el cas de la rebel·lió que la mateixa Fiscalia atribueix a Sànchez i Cuixart.

La petició de la Fiscalia ha provocat reaccions immediates de partits i organitzacions sobiranistes. El portaveu de JxCat al Parlament, Eduard Pujol, ha considerat una "vergonya" que "estiguin exhaurint els terminis d'aquesta manera", per emetre la sentència. I ha afegit que l'única sentència possible hauria de ser "l'absolució" dels presos polítics i que si la sentència no arriba abans del dia 16, Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez quedin en llibertat. 

