El Suprem denega la llibertat a Joaquim Forn

La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Suprem ha denegat una nova petició de llibertat a l'exconseller català d'Interior Joaquim Forn per entendre que persisteixen els riscos de reiteració delictiva i de fuga. La Sala encarregada de jutjar els líders independentistes dona suport d'aquesta manera als argumetns que van portar al jutge instructor de la macrocausa contra l'independentisme, Pablo Llarena, a decretar la presó provisional de Forn.



En una interlocutòria difosa aquest dijous, rebutja l'última sol·licitud d'alliberament perquè "no han variat les circumstàncies" que ja van ser valorades en anteriors resolucions tant pel magistrat Pablo Llarena com per la Sala de Recursos per confirmar la presó de l'exconseller.

L'agravament de l'estat de salut de la mare de Forn -un dels arguments utilitzats a la seva petició- no és pel Suprem raó per deixar sense efecte la presó preventiva "per més que faci comprensible l'afectació emocional que batega al recurs presentat".