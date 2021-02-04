T’animes a practicar la bibliofàgia?

Les rates, arnes i tèrmits son els mestres de la biliofàgia, el fet de menjar llibres o papers, però ben aviat tindran competència humana. Ara que que les llibreries entomen l’últim cap de setmana sense poder obrir, i que algunes no han pogut aixecar la persiana des del passat 7 de gener per superar els 400 metres quadrats de superfície, a la gent de l’editorial Comanegra se’ls hi ha acudit fer un llibre comestible. El volum en qüestió es diu Bibliofàgia. Conte essencial, l’ha escrit Màrius Serra i es podrà adquirir aquest proper dissabte a les 17h al pati de la fàbrica Lehmann.



L’acció juga amb l’absurd però està carregada de mala llet, perquè com assenyala Jordi Puig, editor de Comanegra "aquest llibre és un element de pressió per moure coses i demostrar el malestar general i ser una mica contundents. La idea era que les llibreries obrissin, i la notícia és doblement feliç".

La idea de fer aquest conte essencial va sorgir en un dia de feina frenètic.

"Va començar com una conya i li vam veure el sentit, si fem un llibre comestible serà l’únic llibre essencial en un moment en el qual reclamem al Govern que consideri els llibres un bé essencial, i com que tenim uns veïns que poden obrir els caps de setmana per vendre carns fumades… doncs vam tirar endavant".



El llibre en qüestió, fet amb paper d’arròs, tinta comestible i lliure de gluten, està escrit per Màrius Serra. Els de Comanegra buscaven algú amb un punt juganer i que s’hagués manifestat a favor de l’obertura de les llibreries. Així que li van proposar la jugada, van donar-li el continent i l’escriptor, verbíbor fervent, ha construït un conte on el protagonista és un lector voraç que s’ho llegeix tot, que mig es confina a les llibreries, que es contraria quan les tanquen, que s’enamora…



En definitiva, una història que serveix per "il·lustrar el desori en el qual ens han ficat", rebla Jordi Puig. I és que si bé el 22 de setembre de 2020, el Govern de la Generalitat declarava la cultura un bé essencial, en l’últim paquet de restriccions no va considerar les llibreries com un pilar cultural. No ha estat fins aquest dijous que s’ha decicit esmenar el greuge, i posar en practica allò tan reiterat de l’essencialitat de la cultura.

