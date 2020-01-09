El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, i el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, han parlat per telèfon durant set minuts aquest dijous al matí i han acordat reunir-se un cop es formi el Govern espanyol. Aquesta reunió hauria de servir per fixar la primera trobada en el marc de la taula de diàleg pactada entre el PSOE i ERC.



Segons un comunicat emès per la Moncloa, Sánchez s'ha mostrat decidit a "recomençar una nova etapa", "encarrilar el diàleg" i "resoldre un conflicte que és polític per la via de la política", tal com ja ha expressat durant el ple d'investidura.

Torra ha rebut la trucada justa abans de participar en un acte al Palau de la Generalitat, i li ha anunciat la seva voluntat d'encarrilar la taula de negociació.



ERC i el PSOE van recollir a l'acord que la taula de diàleg es reuniria 15 dies després que es formés el Govern espanyol, un Executiu que Sánchez té previst fer públic la setmana vinent. Després de rebre l'encàrrec del rei de formar govern aquest dimecres, el nou president espanyol va anunciar que es posaria en contacte amb Torra per telèfon.



Es tracta d'un dels pocs contactes d'ençà que es van trencar les negociacions entre els governs espanyol i català ara fa un any amb la polèmica sobre la figura del relator. Des de llavors, Quim Torra, havia trucat fins a cinc cops al president del Govern espanyol sense rebre cap resposta. L'últim cop que van parlar va ser el passat 17 de desembre, quan Sánchez va trucar tots els presidents autonòmics abans de la investidura.

