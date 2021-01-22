Torra demana un confinament domiciliari: "És millor una aturada total que una lenta agonia"

L'expresident de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, inhabilitat el passat setembre, ha demanat als governs i partits que analitzin un confinament domiciliari i la "restricció absoluta de mobilitat fora de serveis essencials". És a dir, una situació semblant a la de la primera onada. En un comunicat, Torra defensa que és molt millor una "aturada dràstica i total" que afecti tothom que no pas una "lenta agonia" que perjudica sempre els mateixos sectors.

L'expresident ha carregat contra el ministre de Sanitat i candidat del PSC, Salvador Illa, per estar més pendent de la cursa electoral que no pas de prendre les decisions necessàries o permetre que el Govern les pugui prendre. "Ara no és moment de distreure's amb curses i batalles electoralistes", ha conclòs. Torra argumenta que "no hi ha interessos econòmics que valguin davant de la vida i la salut dels conciutadans". I afegeix que "qualsevol actitud i voluntat que no sigui ara la de protegir els ciutadans de la pandèmia és un error gravíssim".

Ara és hora, segons Torra, de prendre "mesures dràstiques i contundents sense més demora". I afegeix que per la seva experiència al capdavant de la gestió de la pandèmia fins que va ser inhabilitat, sap que cal avançar amb mesures "valentes i severes" per frenar una expansió del coronavirus com l'actual.

Unes mesures que han d'anar acompanyades d'ajudes als treballadors i a les empreses. "No hi ha temps per rumiar, per especular ni per cercar rèdits electorals mentre la Covid-19 avança sense aturador i sega moltes vides cada dia. Protegim els ciutadans, protegim-nos. Quedem-nos a casa", ha conclòs.