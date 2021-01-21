La situació als hospitals durant la tercera onada s'assemblarà a la primera i Salut avisa que el sistema pot arribar "al límit"

barcelonaActualizado:
El Departament de Salut preveu arribar a 900 persones ingressades a les Unitats de Cures Intensives (UCI) per Covid en les properes setmanes, segons ha explicat el director del Servei Català de la Salut, Adrià Comella. Amb els malalts d'altres patologies s'arribaria a entre 1.200 i 1.300 crítics. Això supera les previsions fetes públiques a inicis de setmana, en què Salut calculava superar els 700 malalts crítics. Comella ha afirmat que aquestes previsions són en base a la situació actual però ha alertat que si hi ha alguna alteració "la situació de desbordament seria una possible realitat".
Tot i el lleu descens de la corba epidemiològica, això no es reflecteix encara en la situació assistencial
Segons Comella, la situació assistencial d'aquesta tercera onada "no tindrà res a veure amb la de la segona" sinó que "s'assemblarà més a la primera". Així, ha reconegut que es pot arribar "al límit" del sistema i que se'n ressentiran les operacions ajornables.
Després de dues setmanes de les restriccions vigents, sembla que la corba de contagis comença a baixar però es manté en nivells molt elevats i encara no es reflecteix en la situació assistencial. Tant la velocitat de propagació (Rt) com el risc de rebrot porten diversos dies reduint-se lleugerament. La Rt ha baixat dues centèsimes en les últimes 24 hores i se situa en l'1,07, segons l'últim balanç de Salut. Amb aquesta nova actualització es col·loca per sota del valor de la setmana anterior, quan estava en 1,35. D'altra banda, el risc de rebrot disminueix fins als 664 (-14), mentre que la setmana passada va ser de 731.
