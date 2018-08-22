Torra insta a Grande-Marlaska aplicar sancions als agents policials que han participat d'actes contra l'indepenentisme 

El president del govern català, Quim Torra, ha enviat una carta al ministre d'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, per reclamar-li que l'informi "urgentment" de les mesures disciplinàries que preveu adoptar contra els agents dels cossos de policia que han protagonitzat accions contra l'independentisme.



A la carta, Torra insisteix en les comunicacions que ja va establir amb la delegada del govern a Cataluya, Teresa Cunillera, pel mateix motiu, però que no van rebre resposta. En aquesta ocasió, el president afegeix la identificació d'unes 14 persones a la comarca de la Ribera d'Ebre per retirar simbologia pels presos polítics del carrer. Un dels participants del que Torra anomena com a "grup armat i organitzat" era un guàrdia civil, motiu pel qual sol·licita a Grande-Marlaska que es notifiqui quines accions disciplinàries s'emprendran contra aquests individus.



En la missiva anterior, Torra ja va denunciar els insults proferits per part de dos policies nacionals a dos diputats d'ERC, Josep Maria Jové i Jenn Díaz, quan caminaven per davant la comissaria de Via Laietana, a Barcelona.