Torra insta a Grande-Marlaska aplicar sancions als agents policials que han participat d'actes contra l'indepenentisme 

El president de la Generalitat envia una carta al ministre d'Interior per demanar que s'informi "urgentment" sobre les mesures que s'emprendran contra els membres dels cossos de seguretat que han despenjat simbologia independentista o pels presos polítics al carrer. És la segona carta que Torra envia a les institucions del govern central per aquest motiu.

Quim Torra y Teresa Cunillera, durante la reunión mantenida este lunes. EFE/Quique García

El president del govern català, Quim Torra, ha enviat una carta al ministre d'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, per reclamar-li que l'informi "urgentment" de les mesures disciplinàries que preveu adoptar contra els agents dels cossos de policia que han protagonitzat accions contra l'independentisme.

A la carta, Torra insisteix en les comunicacions que ja va establir amb la delegada del govern a Cataluya, Teresa Cunillera, pel mateix motiu, però que no van rebre resposta. En aquesta ocasió, el president afegeix la identificació d'unes 14 persones a la comarca de la Ribera d'Ebre per retirar simbologia pels presos polítics del carrer. Un dels participants del que Torra anomena com a "grup armat i organitzat" era un guàrdia civil, motiu pel qual sol·licita a Grande-Marlaska que es notifiqui quines accions disciplinàries s'emprendran contra aquests individus.


En la missiva anterior, Torra ja va denunciar els insults proferits per part de dos policies nacionals a dos diputats d'ERC, Josep Maria Jové i Jenn Díaz, quan caminaven per davant la comissaria de Via Laietana, a Barcelona.

