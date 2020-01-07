El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha presentat un escrit a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) en què li comunica que presentarà un recurs al Tribunal Suprem un cop rebi la notificació de la inhabilitació. Torra explica que demanarà l'aplicació de mesures cautelaríssimes perquè se suspengui la seva inhabilitació, motiu pel qual demana que la JEC n'aturi l'execució per no vulnerar els seus drets a una tutela judicial efectiva.
A més, el president català afirma que la decisió de la JEC constitueix "una vulneració dels meus drets fonamentals" i que "és radicalment nul·la de ple dret i ineficaç".
La JEC va decidir inhabilitar Torra el passat 3 de gener, estimant el recurs del Partit Popular i parcialment els de Ciutadans i Vox, a partir de la sentència del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), que el condemnava a un any i mig d'inhabilitació per desobediència. Tot i que la sentència no és ferma perquè el president encara la pot recórrer a una instància superior, el Suprem, set dels tretze jutges de la JEC van considerar que, en tractar-se d'un delicte contra l'Administració Pública, la legislació emparava que s'executés immediatament la inhabilitació.
Aquesta decisió anul·lava l'adoptada per la Junta Electoral Provincial prèviament, que havia desestimat tots els recursos dels partits de la dreta i la ultradreta. Tanmateix, sis jutges de la JEC ja van anunciar que emetrien un vot particular diferent de l'acord final.
Podeu consultar l'escrit a continuació:
Escrit_JEC_07.01.20-1 by Público.es on Scribd
