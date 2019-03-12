El Tribunal Suprem dona la raó al jutge Santi Vidal i podrà tornar a exercir

El Tribunal Suprem permet al jutge Santiago Vidal tornar a la carrera judicial. Vidal va ser sancionat el 2015 amb una falta molt greu després d'escriure una proposta de Constitució Catalana, fet que el va apartar de l'exercici judicial durant tres anys. Un cop completada la sanció, Vidal va sol·licitar al Consell General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) el reingrés, però li va ser denegat en ser considerat "no apte" per "falta de lleialtat constitucional".



El passat desembre, el Tribunal Constitucional va declarar nul l'article que el CGPJ va referenciar per negar-li l'exercici a Vidal, fet que ha permès al jutge recórrer la decisió del Consell. Ara, el Suprem li dona la raó: "La Sala reconeix el dret del recorrent a reingressar a la carrera al no ser ja exigible la prèvia declaració d'aptitud després del pronunciament del Tribunal Constitucional", diu l'escrit.



Tot i això, Vidal no es podrà introduir directament en la carrera, sinó que haurà d'optar a concurs, quan s'obri, per una plaça apta pel seu rang: "Ho haurà de fer en els termes establerts en la llei on queda obligat a participar en el primer concurs en el que s'anunciïn places de la seva categoria després de la notificació de la sentència".



El mateix Vidal ha valorat aquest dimarts la decisió del Suprem: "M'hauria agradat poder-ho fer en el sistema judicial de la República de Catalunya", ha dit, en referència a la seva reinserció. El jutge assegura tenir "una sensació agredolça, ja que s'ha arribat a l'objectiu de la reparació jurídica d'una decisió arbitrària i injusta", però se sent incòmode amb el retorn. L'advocat de Vidal, Marc Marsal, ha destacat que l'actuació de l'associació de juristes Drets -que ha portat la representació legal del cas-, ha ajudat a fer front a "vulneracions palmàries de drets fonamentals que tenen un pòsit de discriminació ideològica clara".

