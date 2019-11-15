El vicepresident i conseller d'Economia de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciat aquest divendres que el Govern inclourà una rebaixa del 30% de les taxes universitàries en el projecte de pressupostos del 2020, que preveu que el Parlament aprovi en "els pròxims mesos". "El pròxim curs, si els pressupostos són aprovats, l'accés a la universitat es rebaixarà un 30%, en línia amb el que ens demanaven els estudiants als carrers i els rectors", ha dit Aragonès en una roda de premsa en la qual ha presentat la Nota d'Economia 105: la revolució digital a Catalunya.



"No sempre podem donar resposta, però en aquest cas si. La podem donar ara i creiem que s'ha d'aprofitar", ha afegit el conseller, que ha indicat que la Conselleria d'Empresa i Coneixement serà la responsable d'administrar aquesta rebaixa. Els darrers anys hi ha hagut nombroses mobilitzacions estudiantils, com ara diverses vagues, per reclamar precisament aquesta rebaixa de taxes.



Aragonès ha sostingut que la ciutadania, el Parlament i els responsables de les universitats públiques havien demanat durant temps que la Generalitat donés aquest pas endavant: "Ens ho demanaven i ho fem". I és que al juny, el Parlament va aprovar una moció de PSC-Units i dels comuns que demanava a la Generalitat recuperar per a l'any 2020 el finançament de les universitats públiques de 2010, amb 900 milions d'euros, i rebaixar un 30% les taxes universitàries el pròxim curs.



L'avantprojecte de pressupostos de la Generalitat en què treballa Economia preveu un increment de la despesa de 2.510 milions d'euros respecte als últims aprovats, que són els del 2017. Comparat amb la pròrroga del 2019, l'augment és d'uns 800 milions.

