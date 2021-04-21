La vacuna de Janssen es començarà a administrar a partir d'aquest dijous a Catalunya

Els CAP de Catalunya començaran a vacunar amb el vaccí de Janssen aquest dijous i divendres, un cop hagin arribat les 24.000 dosis previstes de les 146.000 de tot l’Estat. Cada CAP citarà les persones de 70 a 79 anys del seu àmbit territorial, com ja es fa amb les de Pfizer. Així doncs, no seran els usuaris els que s'apuntin a la vacunació, sinó que serà el mateix centre mèdic els que els convocarà via telefònica o per missatge, segons fonts del Departament de Salut.

Els pacients de 70 a 79 anys també podran rebre la vacuna de Pfizer. L'elecció del vaccí es farà de forma aleatòria, en funció de la disponibilitat a cada CAP, segons informen les mateixes fonts. Cada usuari podrà saber a quina de les dues vacunes tindrà accés abans d'injectar-se.

Les vacunes Janssen són d’una sola dosi i estaven aturades en un magatzem central del Ministeri de Sanitat a Guadalajara a l’espera que l’Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA) emetés el seu informe sobre la vinculació del vaccí amb els trombes. Finalment, l'EMA ha confirmat que el balanç benefici-risc d'aquesta vacuna continua sent "positiu" després de dues setmanes d'investigacions sobre sis casos de tromboembolismes molt estranys detectats en pacients dels EUA.