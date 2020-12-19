La velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia segueix disparada i ja supera l'1,5

Com ja havien previst els epidemiòlegs, les dades de l'evolució de la pandèmia de Covid-19 continuen empitjorant a Catalunya. Segons el nou balanç publicat pel Departament de Salut, la velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia o taxa Rt manté un creixement disparat i ja se situa en l'1,51, una dècima més que divendres. En altres paraules això suposa que cada 100 positius contagien 151 persones, de manera que la malaltia creix de manera important. El risc de rebrot tampoc s'atura, guanya 34 punts i arriba als 336, el nivell més alt en un mes.



La incidència de casos acumulats a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants passa de 229 a 239 en només 24 hores. I el darrer dia s'han comunicat 2.347 nous casos. Abans del canvi de tendència, ja sigui repunt de la segona onada o inici de la tercera, el nombre de casos diaris oscil·laven al voltant del miler, de manera que és evident que hi ha hagut una pujada molt significativa. A més a més, s'ha informat de 33 noves morts i el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia ja és de 16.577. Finalment, ara mateix hi ha 1.520 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb Covid-19, 27 menys que en l'anterior balanç, i 329 persones a l'UCI, 15 menys que fa 24 hores.

