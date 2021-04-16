Estàs llegint: Condemnat a 31 anys de presó l'autor material de la violació múltiple a Sabadell

VIOLÈNCIA MASCLISTA Condemnat a 31 anys de presó l'autor material de la violació múltiple a Sabadell

Els dos còmplices també han estat condemnats a 13 anys i mig de presó, mentre el quart processat ha estat absolt en no poder demostrar-se la seva presència al lloc i l'hora dels fets. Els altres dos homes que van violar la víctima, menor d'edat, no s'han jutjat, ja que un està fugat de la justícia i a l'altre no se l'ha arribat a identificar mai.

La sala durant el judici contra quatre acusats d'una violació múltiple a Sabadell, el 6 d'abril de 2021. TSJC / ACN

barcelona

L'Audiència de Barcelona condemna tres dels quatre processats per la violació múltiple del 3 de febrer de 2019 al barri de Can Feu de Sabadell, on haurien participat fins a sis persones. El tribunal imposa 31 anys de presó per a un d'ells, considerat un dels tres autors materials de l'agressió. Els altres dos homes que van violar la jove -menor d'edat- no han estat jutjats perquè un està fugat de la justícia i a l'altre no se l'ha arribat a identificar mai.

Durant el judici a l'Audiència també estaven acusats tres homes més, assenyalats com a còmplices de la violació. Dos d'ells han estat també condemnats a tretze anys i mig de presó, mentre que el darrer ha estat finalment absolt en no poder-se demostrar la seva presència al lloc i l'hora dels fets.

