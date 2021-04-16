barcelona
L'Audiència de Barcelona condemna tres dels quatre processats per la violació múltiple del 3 de febrer de 2019 al barri de Can Feu de Sabadell, on haurien participat fins a sis persones. El tribunal imposa 31 anys de presó per a un d'ells, considerat un dels tres autors materials de l'agressió. Els altres dos homes que van violar la jove -menor d'edat- no han estat jutjats perquè un està fugat de la justícia i a l'altre no se l'ha arribat a identificar mai.
Durant el judici a l'Audiència també estaven acusats tres homes més, assenyalats com a còmplices de la violació. Dos d'ells han estat també condemnats a tretze anys i mig de presó, mentre que el darrer ha estat finalment absolt en no poder-se demostrar la seva presència al lloc i l'hora dels fets.
