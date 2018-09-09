Denúncia de nous incidents violents protagonitzats per elements de l'ultradreta espanyolista a Catalunya. El CDR de Nou Barris ha denunciat aquest diumenge que cinc joves, alguns d'ells membres del propi CDR, han estat agredits i insultats a l'estació de metro del Clot per "nazis que tornaven de la manifestació" espanyolista que acabava de tenir lloc al Paral·lel i a l'Avinguda Maria Cristina de la capital. El CDR ha fet públiques a Twitter imatges de contusions al cos dels joves, així com dels espanyolistes increpant-los a l'andana, un d'ells amb el braç dret alçat fent la salutació feixista.

La manifestació, amb el lema Recuperemos la dignidad, ha congregat unes 2.000 persones, segons la Guàrdia Urbana, per demanar mantenir la unitat de l'Estat i en protesta contra el que els organitzadors consideren que són acords del Govern de Pedro Sánchez amb "terroristes i separatistes", en referència als partits independentistes i al Govern de la Generalitat.

Cinc veïnes de #NouBarris, algunes del CDR, han patit una agressió al Metro del Clot per part de nazis que tornaven de la manifestació #9S de @CCivicaCatalana i altres entitats.



Un d'ells, amb component d'LGBTI-fòbia amb insults homòfobs i l'han escopit.



Foto de les agressions: pic.twitter.com/8D30mRMxFt — CDR Nou Barris (@CDRNouBarris) 9 de septiembre de 2018

La protesta l'ha convocat l'empresari José Manuel Opazo, –que explica que és la persona contra qui anava dirigit l'article del 2008 del president Quim Torra per recriminar a la companyia aèria Swiss que emprès el català en la megafonia en un vol Barcelona-Zuric–, i ha estat secundada pel partit d'ultradreta VOX -hi ha participat el seu president, Santiago Abascal- i entitats com Somatemps o Convivència Cívica Catalana.



En paral·lel a la concentració, unes 200 persones, segons fonts municipals, convocades per entitats antifeixistes han protagonitzat una contramanifestació a pocs metres. Els participants en ambdues protestes s'han intercanviats crits i consignes, com ara "Puigdemont a prisión" o "fora feixistes dels nostres barris". Durant la celebració de les manifestacions no hi ha hagut incidents violents, tot i que sí una considerable tensió.