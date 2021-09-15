Estás leyendo: Más de 1.400 delfines son masacrados en la Islas Feroe

Los animales son conducidos hacia la playa donde terminan varando, es entonces cuando los pescadores matan al cetáceo.

Imagen de la matanza de delfines de las Islas Feroe. Atlas

Un día al año se realiza una tradicional caza de más de mil años de antigüedad que acaba con la vida de centenares de delfines y calderones en las Islas Feroe (Dinamarca). Este año, el número de cetáceos masacrados se sitúa en los 1.428, una cantidad inaudita en comparación con la del año anterior que se situó en 35.

Esta tradición marinera es completamente legal, pero es duramente criticada por las asociaciones animalistas por su crueldad. Los pescadores se montan en lanchas y barcas a motor para conducir a los delfines hacia la costa, donde terminan varando. Una vez que los animales están indefensos y atrapados en la playa acuchillan y degollan al cetáceo, lo que provoca que toda la costa quede teñida de rojo.

En declaraciones a AFP, el Gobierno danés ha asegurado: "No hay duda de que la caza de cetáceos en las islas Feroe es un espectáculo dramático para aquellos poco acostumbrados a cazar y a matar mamíferos. Sin embargo estas cacerías están bien organizadas y totalmente reguladas". Algo con lo que no están de acuerdo desde Sea Shepherd, una asociación animalista, que ha comunicado varias infracciones como la falta de licencia de los pescadores puesto que algunos delfines todavía coleteaban alargando su agonía y otros habían sido heridos con las lanchas, las cuales habían provocado heridas a los mamíferos costándoles una muerte más lenta y dolorosa.

