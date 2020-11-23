MadridActualizado:
Veintiún migrantes han llegado este lunes por sus propios medios a las costas de Canarias y otros 149 han sido rescatados en el mar en un total de seis pateras, mientras se busca una séptima que ha sido avistada por un velero a unos 150 kilómetros al sur de Tenerife y La Gomera.
De los 170 inmigrantes que arroja como balance la actividad de este lunes en Canarias, los últimos rescates del día corresponden a una neumática con 26 varones de origen subsaharianos localizada a 14 kilómetros al sur de Fuerteventura y a una patera con 24 varones magrebíes detectada al sur de Gran Canaria.
Los primeros han sido trasladados al puerto de Gran Tarajal por la Salvamar Mízar y los segundos han llegado al muelle de Arguineguín a bordo de la Guardamar Polimnia.
El resto de las llegadas del día corresponden todas a Gran Canaria: un cayuco con 45 inmigrantes subsaharianos rescatado a diez kilómetros de la costa por la tarde, una patera con 30 magrebíes socorrida durante la mañana a doce kilómetros (24 hombres, una mujer y cinco menores), otra patera con 21 mabrebíes que lograron desembarcar también por la mañana en la playa de Pozo Izquierdo (20 hombres y una mujer) y una barca con 24 varones magrebíes recogida por Salvamento Marítimo durante la madrugada.
En la patera de 30 personas, ocho de ellas necesitaron que los trasladaran a centro sanitarios, dos en estado grave. Se trata de cinco menores de edad y tres adultos, precisa el 112. En el resto de embarcaciones, no fue preciso evacuar a nadie a los hospitales de la isla.
