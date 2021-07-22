Estás leyendo: Al menos 300 migrantes entran a Melilla saltando la valla

Este salto a la valla de Melilla, uno de los más numerosos de los últimos años, ha tenido lugar poco antes de las 07.00 horas.

Valla de Melilla, en una imagen de archivo. JAIRO VARGAS.

Al menos 300 migrantes de origen subsahariano han conseguido entrar a Melilla este jueves saltando la valla fronteriza que separa España de Marruecos en la ciudad autónoma.

Este salto a la valla de Melilla, uno de los más numerosos de los últimos años, ha tenido lugar poco antes de las 07.00 de la mañana en la zona cercana al paso fronterizo de Barrio Chino, según ha podido comprobar Efe.

Los subsaharianos, entre los que hay heridos, han llegado al Centro de Estancia Temporal de Inmigrantes (CETI) de Melilla por su propio pie, a la carrera, atravesando varios barrios de la ciudad, entre gritos "boza" y "asilo", y grandes muestras de alegría.

En estos momentos están siendo atendidos en la puerta del CETI, en cuyo interior guardan cuarentena los dos grupos de más de un centenar y una veintena que también lograron saltar la valla la semana pasada.

