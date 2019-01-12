Unas 4.000 personas se manifiestan en Bizkaia en favor de "romper el silencio" contra los abusos sexuales a niños

Unas 4.000 personas, según la organización, se han manifestado este sábado en Basauri (Bizkaia) en favor de "romper el silencio" contra los abusos sexuales a niños.
Seis vecinos de este municipio han denunciado, ya adultos, las agresiones que sufrieron en su infancia por parte de un exentrenador de fútbol, que continuó preparando a niños hasta que a finales del pasado año se hicieron públicos estos hechos.
La manifestación ha recorrido las calles de esta localidad, encabezada por una pancarta con el lema "¿Abuso sexual en Basauri? ¿Impensable? Porque ya no me callo", sostenida por familiares de la primera víctima que denunció los abusos, Pepe Godoy, quien también ha secundado la marcha.
En la concentración, organizada por un grupo de vecinos y en la que han tomado parte representantes municipales a título personal, algunos manifestantes han portado carteles con lemas como "Porque ya no me callo".
A su término, miembros de la organización han leído un comunicado en el que han amparado a las víctimas de abusos sexuales y les han animado a "denunciar" las agresiones sufridas, "si es su deseo".
De igual forma, han abogado por "dar pasos para poner remedio" a los abusos sexuales a menores y evitar que se "vuelvan a repetir" este tipo de hechos.
Los organizadores han lamentado que, pese a las denuncias interpuestas por seis residentes, "la justicia ha brillado por su ausencia, amparándose en la legislación actual que protege al agresor y aferrándose a la prescripción del delito".
