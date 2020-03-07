madridActualizado:
Un grupo de mujeres se dio cita en la Plaza Mayor de Madrid para interpretar Un violador en el camino, la performance creada por el grupo Las Tesis que se hizo viral hace unos meses.
La iniciativa, organizada por el colectivo MadridxChile, se ha llevado a cabo en la jornada previa al 8-M, Día Internacional de la Mujer y para el que se prevén multitud de marchas y concentraciones feministas.
La actuación ha llenado una de las plazas más emblemáticas de la capital de España y la interpretación se ha hecho viral en redes sociales.
Hoy en la Plaza Mayor de Madrid #PlazaDignidad #Performe en apoyo a las Mujeres Chilenas #8marzo2020 pic.twitter.com/tlLZaknDTO— Carmina Ramirez Sote (@RamirezSote) March 7, 2020
Más que emocionante nuestra performance de #UnVioladorEnTuCamino de #LasTesis en #PlazaMayor #Madrid con #ChilenasEnMadrid y #VenSeremosBrigadaCultural #ChilenxsEnMadrid#ChileDesperto #Apruebo26Abril #NiUnaMenos #8marzo2020 pic.twitter.com/7IOnQO3wrh— andrea guzmán (@AndreaGuzm) March 7, 2020
#RevueltaFeminista #8marzo2020— Auditoría Ciudadana #RevueltaFeminista (@AuditCiudadana) March 7, 2020
"Un violador en tu camino" 7 de Marzo 2020 plaza Mayor, Madrid. pic.twitter.com/f8V31IQHGQ
