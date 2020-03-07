Estás leyendo: Masiva performance de 'Un violador en tu camino' en la Plaza Mayor de Madrid

8-M Masiva performance de 'Un violador en tu camino' en la Plaza Mayor de Madrid

En la víspera del 8-M, el centro de la capital se ha visto inundado de feminismo con una interpretación de la canción de Las Tesis. 

Imagen de la Plaza Mayor durante la representación de 'Un violador en tu camino'. Twitter
Un grupo de mujeres se dio cita en la Plaza Mayor de Madrid para interpretar Un violador en el camino, la performance creada por el grupo Las Tesis que se hizo viral hace unos meses

La iniciativa, organizada por el colectivo MadridxChile, se ha llevado a cabo en la jornada previa al 8-M, Día Internacional de la Mujer y para el que se prevén multitud de marchas y concentraciones feministas.

La actuación ha llenado una de las plazas más emblemáticas de la capital de España y la interpretación se ha hecho viral en redes sociales. 

