Absuelven al joven que agredió a Rajoy por el ataque al coordinador de Vox en Pontevedra

Andrés de V.F., el joven que en 2015 agredió a Mariano Rajoy en Pontevedra, ha sido absuelto por el ataque al coordinador de Vox en la localidad, Juan Manuel Rosales Pérez. El abogado del joven, Evaristo Montoya, ha explicado que las partes, antes de entrar en sala, han alcanzado a un acuerdo económico para no llegar a juicio por este delito leve. "Las partes deciden no entrar y lo que se consigue es la absolución", ha indicado el letrado.

El parte forense recoge que la víctima sufrió cortes en mejilla y labios y también le quedó un ojo amoratado. Por estas lesiones se ha marcado una cantidad de dinero que no supera los 400 euros. El coordinador de Vox en Pontevedra fue atacado cuando estaba repartiendo propaganda electoral en una mesa informativa instalada junto a la plaza de abastos del municipio.

"Ya no hay acusación, una vez que el denunciante no la mantiene", ha agregado el abogado. Andrés de V.F. había salido en libertad vigilada en 2017 tras cumplir dos años en un centro de menores por el puñetazo al expresidente del Gobierno. "Él era menor, cumplió esa pena y esto ya es una situación de mayor, es un delito leve y no le afecta para nada", ha comentado su representante legal.

El joven ha querido pedir perdón al denunciante. Su abogado ha indicado que en el momento de la comisión de los hechos Andrés "había bebido y cuando uno bebe no está en condiciones, no tiene la capacidad para poder razonar lo que está haciendo". De hecho, su abogado ha recordado que "se arrepintió al momento" y acudió de manera voluntaria a la comisaría para reconocer los hechos."