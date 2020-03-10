La Ópera de Los Ángeles concluye que las acusaciones de abuso sexual contra Plácido Domingo "son creíbles"

los ángelesActualizado:
La Ópera de los Ángeles, institución que Plácido Domingo dirigió desde 2003, concluyó este martes tras varios meses de investigación interna que las acusaciones de abuso sexual contra el tenor español son creíbles, según un documento que pone fin a las pesquisas al que ha tenido acceso Efe.
"Gibson Dunn -la investigadora- consideró que las acusaciones son creíbles, en parte debido a las similitudes en sus procedimientos. El nivel de incomodidad declarado por las mujeres varió, desde algunas mujeres indicando que no eran incómodas hasta otras que describieron un trauma significativo", determinó la institución cultural.
Domingo dimitió el pasado otoño de su cargo como director y hace una semanas emitió un comunicado en el que pidió perdón a las mujeres que le acusaron de abuso sexual.
(Habrá ampliación)
