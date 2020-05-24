Estás leyendo: Lleida denunciará ante la Fiscalía abusos sexuales a alumnas del Aula de Teatro

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Abusos sexuales Lleida denunciará ante la Fiscalía abusos sexuales a alumnas del Aula de Teatro

Fueron presuntamente cometidos por un exprofesor del centro, cuya concesión será revisada por el Ayuntamiento.

Mossos d'Esquadra
Foto de archivo de varios agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra. / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

efe

El Ayuntamiento de Lleida llevará a la Fiscalía las denuncias de abusos sexuales supuestamente cometidos por un exprofesor y exdirector del Aula de Teatro de Lleida que varias alumnas del centro han relatado al diario Ara y revisará la concesión administrativa a la asociación que gestiona el centro.

Según publica el diario, el exprofesor, A.G., abusó presuntamente de decenas de alumnas entre los años 2001 y 2008, según la denuncia que presentaron varias de las víctimas en 2018 y que el juez archivó porque los hechos habían prescrito.

Según una investigación del diario, el acusado, que niega los hechos, abandonó el Aula de Teatro de Lleida en julio de 2019 después de ser denunciado por nueve alumnas, todas entre 15 y 18 años, que aseguran haber padecido una fuerte sexualización durante las clases y abuso de poder por parte del profesor.

El diario asegura que las chicas han denunciado que el profesor había cometido agresiones sexuales, algunas que siendo adolescentes habían mantenido alguna relación con el profesor pese a que les doblaba la edad, y otras que aseguran haber sido víctimas de vejaciones y de tocamientos "en el marco de unas clases totalmente sexualizadas".

La concejal de Educación, Cooperación, Derechos Civiles y Feminismos del Ayuntamiento leridano, Sandra Castro, lo ha explicado en el diario Segre, al que ha asegurado que el consistorio reforzará la atención y el acompañamiento a las víctimas.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú