El Ayuntamiento de Lleida llevará a la Fiscalía las denuncias de abusos sexuales supuestamente cometidos por un exprofesor y exdirector del Aula de Teatro de Lleida que varias alumnas del centro han relatado al diario Ara y revisará la concesión administrativa a la asociación que gestiona el centro.
Según publica el diario, el exprofesor, A.G., abusó presuntamente de decenas de alumnas entre los años 2001 y 2008, según la denuncia que presentaron varias de las víctimas en 2018 y que el juez archivó porque los hechos habían prescrito.
Según una investigación del diario, el acusado, que niega los hechos, abandonó el Aula de Teatro de Lleida en julio de 2019 después de ser denunciado por nueve alumnas, todas entre 15 y 18 años, que aseguran haber padecido una fuerte sexualización durante las clases y abuso de poder por parte del profesor.
El diario asegura que las chicas han denunciado que el profesor había cometido agresiones sexuales, algunas que siendo adolescentes habían mantenido alguna relación con el profesor pese a que les doblaba la edad, y otras que aseguran haber sido víctimas de vejaciones y de tocamientos "en el marco de unas clases totalmente sexualizadas".
La concejal de Educación, Cooperación, Derechos Civiles y Feminismos del Ayuntamiento leridano, Sandra Castro, lo ha explicado en el diario Segre, al que ha asegurado que el consistorio reforzará la atención y el acompañamiento a las víctimas.
