Estás leyendo: El juez impone libertad vigilada para los cuatro adolescentes que participaron en la agresión a otro menor en Barcelona

Público
Público

Agresión menor El juez impone libertad vigilada para los cuatro adolescentes que participaron en la agresión a otro menor en Barcelona

El magistrado prohíbe a los acusados que se acerquen y se comuniquen con el denunciante.

Agresión a un menor en el barrio de Sants de Barcelona.
Agresión a un menor en el barrio de Sants de Barcelona. ATLAS

madrid

público

el Juzgado de Menores Nº3 de Barcelona ha impuesto medidas cautelares de libertad vigilada para cuatro menores que participaron en la agresión de Can Batlló en Barcelona y lo difundieron en las redes sociales. Además, la el magistrado les impone la prohibición de aproximación y comunicación con el denunciante.

Tal y como ha adelantado El Mundo, la Fiscalía de Menores de Barcelona ha abierto un expediente a los cuatro menores por robo con violencia, intimidación y lesiones.

Los acusados difundieron el vídeo en las redes sociales donde se puede ver como acorralan a un joven y lo golpean con un palo mientras le quitan la una prenda de ropa. Los cuatro menores robaron el móvil a la víctima y huyeron.

Tras la denuncia, los Mossos d'Esquadra abrieron una investigación que se saldó con tres primeros detenidos y una cuarta acusada, a la que se le investiga por grabar las imágenes.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público