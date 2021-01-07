madrid
el Juzgado de Menores Nº3 de Barcelona ha impuesto medidas cautelares de libertad vigilada para cuatro menores que participaron en la agresión de Can Batlló en Barcelona y lo difundieron en las redes sociales. Además, la el magistrado les impone la prohibición de aproximación y comunicación con el denunciante.
Tal y como ha adelantado El Mundo, la Fiscalía de Menores de Barcelona ha abierto un expediente a los cuatro menores por robo con violencia, intimidación y lesiones.
Los acusados difundieron el vídeo en las redes sociales donde se puede ver como acorralan a un joven y lo golpean con un palo mientras le quitan la una prenda de ropa. Los cuatro menores robaron el móvil a la víctima y huyeron.
Tras la denuncia, los Mossos d'Esquadra abrieron una investigación que se saldó con tres primeros detenidos y una cuarta acusada, a la que se le investiga por grabar las imágenes.
