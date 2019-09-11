Juan Carlos G.R, violador en serie de Málaga condenado a 271 años de cárcel por cometer 13 agresiones sexuales y otros 11 intentos de violaciones, podría salir de prisión este viernes. El juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria de Granada le concedió el tercer grado pese a los informes desfavorables de la prisión.
Abordaba a mujeres jóvenes, analizaba sus movimientos, las perseguía hasta su domicilio, y, armado con un cuchillo, las violaba en el portal. También se hacía pasar por fontanero para acceder a las casas tras vigilar a sus víctimas.
Fue condenado a 271 años pero el tribunal solo le impuso 20 por ser el máximo permitido vigente. El profesor de gimnasia de un colegio solo ha cumplido 17 años de su condena y ya ha conseguido el tercer grado por su "intachable comportamiento".
Es uno de los mayores depredadores sexuales de nuestro país, que violó entre 1997 y 2002. Ahora, las víctimas y vecinos viven atemorizados por la inminente salida de este violador en serie.
Los informes de la cárcel de Albolote siempre se ha opuesto al tercer grado y a otros permisos que le han concedido porque aún no está preparado. Tendrá que ir a un centro de inserción social aún por decidir.
