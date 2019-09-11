Público
Agresiones sexuales El violador en serie de Málaga condenado a 271 años podría salir de prisión este viernes

Es uno de los mayores depredadores sexuales de nuestro país. El profesor de gimnasia de un colegio solo ha cumplido 17 años de su condena y ya ha conseguido el tercer grado por su "intachable comportamiento".

Centro Penitenciario de Albolote, en Granada. / EUROPA PRESS

Juan Carlos G.R, violador en serie de Málaga condenado a 271 años de cárcel por cometer 13 agresiones sexuales y otros 11 intentos de violaciones, podría salir de prisión este viernes. El juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria de Granada le concedió el tercer grado pese a los informes desfavorables de la prisión. 

Abordaba a mujeres jóvenes, analizaba sus movimientos, las perseguía hasta su domicilio, y, armado con un cuchillo, las violaba en el portal. También se hacía pasar por fontanero para acceder a las casas tras vigilar a sus víctimas.

Fue condenado a 271 años pero el tribunal solo le impuso 20 por ser el máximo permitido vigente. El profesor de gimnasia de un colegio solo ha cumplido 17 años de su condena y ya ha conseguido el tercer grado por su "intachable comportamiento".

Es uno de los mayores depredadores sexuales de nuestro país, que violó entre 1997 y 2002. Ahora, las víctimas y vecinos viven atemorizados por la inminente salida de este violador en serie.

Los informes de la cárcel de Albolote siempre se ha opuesto al tercer grado y a otros permisos que le han concedido porque aún no está preparado. Tendrá que ir a un centro de inserción social aún por decidir.

