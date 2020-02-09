El 'Aita Mari' rescata a 93 migrantes en el Mediterráneo

MADRID
El barco humanitario 'Aita Mari' ha rescatado a 90 personas que se encontraban en peligro en el mar Mediterráneo, según ha informado la ONG Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario (SMH), que gestiona la embarcación.
En concreto entre los náufragos hay 16 mujeres –tres de ellas embarazadas–, 13 menores de 12 años, 24 menores de 18 años y 40 hombres que han pasado muchas horas navegando en una embarcación precaria.
"A partir de ahora, esperamos la asignación de un puerto seguro para su desembarco", ha apuntado SMH en un comunicado oficial en el que recuerda que los únicos puertos seguros y cercanos son los italianos y malteses. Así, en cumplimiento con la legislación internacional, el capitán del 'Aita Mari' tiene el derecho a navegar la menor distancia posible.
El Mediterráneo sigue siendo la peor frontera del mundo para las personas migrantes. Según datos de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) en 2019 fallecieron 1.885 personas mientras intentaban cruzar el mar.
