El alcalde de Cádiz, José María González 'Kichi', ha remitido este martes una carta al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ofreciendo su puerto para acoger la llegada del Open Arms, que lleva 12 a la espera de poder desembarcar a los 159 migrantes que lleva a bordo en un puerto seguro.
"Como Alcalde, y entendiendo nuestra labor en el municipalismo no acaba cuando termina nuestra localidad, sino que tenemos un papel internacional y global en la búsqueda de una sociedad más justa, ofrezco nuestro puerto", explica en la misiva dirigida a Sánchez. "No quiero el día de mañana tener que explicarle a mis hijos y a mi hija que no hice nada ante la injusticia a la que someten al barco humanitario y a quienes huyeron del hambre y la miseria", continúa.
Desde el consistorio andaluz son conscientes también de que debido a la situación de paro en la ciudad, Cádiz "nunca será el destino final de quien viene a buscarse la vida", pero reitera que "no podemos permanecer impasibles ante esta situación límite que viven más de 150 personas".
He enviado una carta al presidente del Gobierno ofreciendo Cádiz para acoger la llegada del @openarms_fund porque no podemos permanecer impasibles ante esta situación límite que viven más de 150 personas— José María González (@JM_Kichi) August 13, 2019
Contra la insolidaridad racista, Cádiz propone compromiso y sensibilidad pic.twitter.com/dAVAV3p5tc
