Almeida tilda de "antisemitas" las críticas al museo judío en el edificio que ocupó La Ingobernable

madrid
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, espera que las críticas por la cesión del edificio que ocupó La Ingobernable a la Fundación HispanoJudía – de la que es vicepresidente Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón– para la creación de un museo judío no "escondan" una "raíz antisemita".
Así, el regidor ha defendido durante su visita al centro temporal de acogida para solicitantes de asilo que el Ayuntamiento ha entregado el inmueble a "una institución que tiene el proyecto de instalar un museo judío", espacio cultural que ha asegurado que va ser "un complemento indispensable frente a las críticas".
"Somos la única gran capital europea que no tiene un museo judío en la ciudad y, por tanto, yo creo que era un proyecto interesantísimo y más en un eje tan emblemático como el eje Prado Recoletos", ha explicado Almeida.
"Están tratando de desviar sus críticas hacia otras razones para esconder su antisemitismo"
Sobre las críticas por la cesión a esta institución que tiene al frente de su Vicepresidencia al exalcalde de Madrid Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, el primer edil ha respondido que "conscientes de que públicamente no pueden mostrar el antisemitismo en los tiempos que corren" aquellos que critican el proyecto "están tratando de desviar sus críticas hacia otras razones para esconder precisamente su antisemitismo".
En esta clave, ha afeado a los determinados colectivos "fundamentalmente de la izquierda" que "han hecho del antisemitismo quizás una de sus razones de ser".
