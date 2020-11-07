Andalucía supera el pico de ingresados en UCI en marzo y alcanza los 442

Andalucía ha superado este sábado 7 de noviembre el pico de ingresados por coronavirus covid-19 en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) alcanzado en marzo al registrar 442 pacientes en esta Unidad, 16 más en 24 horas y cuatro más que los 438 del 30 de marzo, mientras que los hospitalizados han descendido hasta los 3.197, 29 menos en 24 horas y 635 más que hace siete días.
Estos datos figuran en un gráfico difundido en redes sociales por la Junta de Andalucía, que refleja la evolución diaria de los ingresos hospitalarios por covid-19 en la comunidad autónoma.
Cinco días después de superar el registro máximo de 2.708 hospitalizados de finales de marzo y tras semanas con aumentos en la cifra diaria, en esta jornada los hospitalizados bajan a 3.197, 29 menos que la víspera tras la subida de 28 el viernes, 77 el jueves, 185 el miércoles, 172 el martes y 153 el lunes. Los 3.197 hospitalizados contabilizados este sábado son 635 más que los 2.562 registrados hace siete días.
Igualmente, el número de pacientes en UCI experimenta su vigésima subida consecutiva con 16 más, después del aumento de cuatro del viernes, –menor incremento de la última semana–, de 14 el jueves, de en ocho el miércoles, de 19 el martes, de 22 el lunes y de 19 el domingo.
Los 442 pacientes en UCI contabilizados esta jornada son 102 más que los 340 hospitalizados en estas unidades hace una semana y se supera por primera vez los 438 contabilizados el 30 de marzo en el pico máximo de la pandemia en la primera ola.
