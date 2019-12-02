Público
Público

La Rinconada Aparecen quemadas unas 'puertas violetas' colocadas con motivo del 25N en un instituto de Sevilla

Se trata de un mural de papel que fue hecho por el alumnado del IES Antonio de Ulloa, La Rinconada, en representación de apoyo a las víctimas de violencia de género. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mural del IES Antonio de Ulloa antes y después de ser quemado. / Twitter de Consejería Educación y Deporte

Mural del IES Antonio de Ulloa antes y después de ser quemado. / Twitter de la Consejería de Educación y Deporte (Andalucía)

Alumnas y alumnos del IES Antonio de Ulloa de La Rinconada (Sevilla) realizaron este 25N (Día Internacional contra la Violencia de Género) una gran puerta violeta de papel a la entrada del centro como símbolo de rechazo a la violencia machista y de apoyo a las víctimas. Este fin de semana la creación del alumnado ha aparecido calcinada y por el momento se desconoce quiénes han sido los responsables. 

La representación ocupaba todo el acceso principal al centro educativo y se leía en ella el lema Abramos Puertas Violetas. Este pasado sábado fue descubierta la "quema" de las puertas de papel, según informa el sindicato CGT. 

El sindicato, en ese sentido, ha mostrado su apoyo a la comunidad educativa de este instituto, denunciando que "ocurran ataques de este tipo mientras con la entrada de la ultraderecha en ayuntamientos y el Parlamento de Andalucía se refuerza el discurso machista en las instituciones y en la sociedad". 

La Consejería de Educación y Deporte de la Junta de Andalucía ha condenado los hechos, apoyando a la comunidad del IES Antonio de Ulloa y avisando de que "este tipo de actitudes no tiene cabida en los centros educativos andaluces". También la secretaria general del PSOE andaluz, Susana Díaz, ha considerado "intolerable" que se perpetren actos así en un centro "donde se educa en igualdad". 

La coordinadora de Podemos en Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, ha considerado de su lado que se trata de una "barbaridad", llamando a "responder" con "puertas violeta" en los hogares y centros de trabajo.

Ante el ataque de odio recibido por el IES Antonio de Ulloa, colectivos, otros colegios e instituciones se han sumado a elaborar sus propias "puertas violetas" y a mostrarlas en las redes sociales. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad