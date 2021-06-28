Estás leyendo: Así aprobó el matrimonio igualitario el Congreso hace 16 años

Público
Público
ORGULLO LGTBI

Así aprobó el matrimonio igualitario el Congreso hace 16 años

La votación recibió el apoyo de 187 votos a favor y 147 en contra. De esta manera, España pasó a ser el cuarto país del mundo en reconocer este derecho.

28/06/2021.- Una pareja se besa durante la manifestación del Orgullp LGTBIQ+ bajo el lema “Els drets trans són drets humans”, que reclama al Gobierno una ley trans estatal.
28/06/2021.- Una pareja se besa durante la manifestación del Orgullp LGTBIQ+ bajo el lema “Els drets trans són drets humans”, que reclama al Gobierno una ley trans estatal. Biel Aliño / EFE

madrid

Hace 16 años que España tomaba el camino hacia una igualdad real. Hace 16 años que el Congreso de los Diputados aprobó el matrimonio igualitario. "Sean del mismo o de diferente sexo". Esa frase fue el cambio de todo. 

Aunque no existe una ley específica que regule el matrimonio entre las personas del mismo sexo, si que está recogido en el Código Civil. El 2 de julio de 2005, en el artículo 44, apareció la siguiente aclaración con respecto al matrimonio: "El matrimonio tendrá los mismos requisitos y efectos cuando ambos contrayentes sean del mismo o de diferente sexo". 

El 30 de junio de 2005, todo el país, pero en concreto el colectivo LGTBI consiguieron lo que nadie creyó. La sesión en el Congreso estuvo marcada por la duda, la incertidumbre, pero también por la esperanza y la ilusión de conseguirlo. La votación recibió el apoyo de 187 votos a favor (PSOE, Grupo Mixto, Izquierda Verde, ERC, PNV, CC y dos diputados de Convergencia, que tenían libertad de voto, y la exministra del PP Celia Villalobos) y 147 en contra (Partido Popular y Unió Democrática de Catalunya). Gracias a esta modificación del Código Civil, España pasó a ser el cuarto país en reconocer el derecho al matrimonio igualitario.

El próximo 3 de julio se cumplirán 16 años desde que se publicara la modificación en el Boletín Oficial del Estado y entrara en vigor. Desde 2005, en España se han celebrado más de 50.000 matrimonios entre personas del mismo sexo, según los datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público