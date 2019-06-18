El próximo miércoles, 19 de junio, declararán ante el juez las seis personas detenidas en el desahucio de la calle Argumosa 11 a las 10.30 horas en los Juzgados de Plaza de Castilla.
El pasado 22 de febrero cuatro familias fueron desalojadas del edificio de la calle Argumosa 11, del barrio de Lavapiés en Madrid, con un procedimiento judicial inaudito. A todos los vecinos les llegaron cuatro autos notificándoles el día y la hora en el que se tenía que ejecutar el abandono del inmueble.
A través de las numerosas movilizaciones, Argumosa 11 se ha convertido en un ejemplo de lucha contra las operaciones especulativas que asolan barrios como el de Lavapiés. Los afectados se han encontrado acompañados por muchas personas en cada orden de desahucio para frenar la situación de la vivienda.
Tres de las familias implicadas todavía carecen de una solución habitacional estable, ya que a día de hoy todavía se encuentran alojadas en pensiones, mientras la Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social, la Comunidad de Madrid y el Ayuntamiento de la capital mantienen vacías al menos 120 viviendas en dicho barrio.
