Agentes de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) de la Policía Nacional han detenido este viernes a siete personas, acusados de delitos de resistencia y desobediencia a la autoridad, por intentar impedir el desahucio de cuatro mujeres de sus viviendas situadas en el número 11 de la calle Argumosa de Madrid, según han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.
Desde el verano del año pasado se han aplazado diversos desahucios en este edificio. Entre los casos destaca el de Pepi Santiago, una mujer viuda de 65 años, y sus dos hijos de 27 y 28 años, paralizado en diversas ocasiones.
También se encuentra programado el de otra inquilina, Rosi, cuyo desahucio también se ha paralizado en cuatro ocasiones. Según ha explicado el Sindicato de Inquilinos de Madrid en otras ocasiones, a Rosi le pretenden subir un 300% el alquiler, de 400 a 1.700 euros.
Activistas con cascos azules
Los arrestados son activistas antidesahucios que se han sentado cogidos fuertemente de las manos entre ellos en las escaleras de acceso a los pisos pendientes de desalojo. Los agentes han ido levantando uno a uno a estas personas, que llevaban puestos cascos azules, en alusión a las respectivas peticiones de la ONU solicitando que se paralizaran dichos alzamientos.
"Argumosa no se vende, Argumosa se defiende"
Sobre las 10 horas, un grupo de activistas ha tratado de acceder al edificio empujando a los policías, que han resistido la cometida y se han registrado varios momentos de tensión, con empujones e incluso algunos golpes al grito de "Argumosa no se vende, Argumosa se defiende" y de "mercenarios".
