Ryanair Italia multa a Ryanair y Wizz Air por el cobro del equipaje de mano

La Autoridad Garante de la Competencia y el Mercado de Italia (AGCM) ha multado a las compañías aéreas por "engañar" al consumidor con su nueva política sobre la maleta de mano de pago.

El acuerdo entre Ryanair y Sepla se produce después de las huelgas por parte de pilotos y tripulantes de cabina en varios países europeos - EFE

Imagen de archivo - EFE

La Autoridad Garante de la Competencia y el Mercado de Italia (AGCM) anunció este jueves que ha multado a las compañías aéreas de bajo coste Ryanair y Wizz Air por "engañar" al consumidor con su nueva política sobre el equipaje de mano de pago. La autoridad ha multado con tres millones de euros a la compañía irlandesa y con un millón a la húngara y les da un plazo de 60 días para que comuniquen los pasos que emprenderán, según se lee en el comunicado oficial.

El ente investigaba a Ryanair desde el pasado septiembre y a Wizz Air desde octubre a raíz de las modificaciones en sus respectivas reglas sobre el equipaje de mano, por el cual ahora hay que pagar un suplemento si se quiere transportar en la cabina. Ambas compañías aéreas permiten solo acceder al avión con un bolso pequeño que debe ser alojado bajo el asiento delantero y usan para el nuevo servicio el compartimento superior.

Esto "constituye una práctica comercial incorrecta pues engaña al consumidor sobre el efectivo precio del billete, ya que no incluye en la tarifa básica un elemento esencial en el transporte aéreo como es la maleta de mano grande", indica la AGCM. "De la instrucción emergió que corresponde a los hábitos de consumo de la práctica totalidad de los pasajeros viajar con una maleta de mano grande consigo", sostiene.

El ente explica que la maleta de mano es "un elemento esencial" en el servicio de transporte aéreo y su uso "debe ser permitido sin ningún precio adicional". Las compañías, con el cobro de un suplemento que varía entre los 5 y los 25 euros por cada maleta, han aumentado el precio de sus billetes de un modo "no transparente", pues excluyen de la tarifa mostrada un servicio "esencial, predecible e inevitable".

