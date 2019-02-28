El escritor Arturo Pérez-Reverte ha asegurado este miércoles que el canon literario del héroe tradicional ha cambiado y lo seguirá haciendo a lo largo del siglo XXI. "Es un hombre diferente, un hombre visto a través de la mirada lucida de la mujer", ha explicado. En la presentación del libro Hombres (y algunas mujeres) —una serie de cuentos que conmemoran el Día Internacional de la Mujer—, Pérez-Reverte ha querido hacer una "rectificación pública". "Cuando me preguntaban por literatura, he dicho que el hombre estaba agotado como héroe", ha comenzado.
Según el escritor, la lectura de la obra coordinada por Rosa Montero y en la que han participado, entre otras, Elvira Sastre, Nuria Labari y Espido Freire le ha hecho cambiar de opinión. "Estaba equivocado, este libro me ha demostrado una cosa: el hombre sigue estando ahí", ha aseverado. En este sentido, Pérez-Reverte ha opinado que el hombre "seguirá" protagonizando relatos. "Pero lo que va a dar de sí es el hombre visto a través de los ojos de la mujer. El hombre estará ahí, pero las mujeres lo juzgarán", ha defendido.
Para el miembro de la Real Academia Española, el papel del héroe no es el único que está destinado a sufrir un cambio. "La heroína en el siglo XXI es la mujer, pero con distintos roles, con desafíos distintos. Ana Karenina, Madame Bovary, Ana Ozores... es evidente que ya no son las heroínas literarias por excelencia", ha señalado.
El escritor se ha expresado así durante la presentación del libro, que se ha celebrado en el Club Alma, un espacio privado en el que la mayor parte de las socias son mujeres. Pérez-Reverte ha querido cambiar su criterio hasta el momento: "No lo había visto así hasta ahora", ha remachado
