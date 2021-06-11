madrid
La Policía Nacional concluye que Elena Livigni fue arrojada del balcón de un hotel de Platja d'en Bossa en Ibiza por su pareja Kamil Archane, según informa El Diario de Ibiza.
El asesinato machista se produjo el pasado jueves 3 a las 4.30 horas. El asesino se arrojó al vacío instantes después, según dijo la Policía Nacional. El informe apunta que murieron en la caída, y no antes. Ambos pasaban tres días en Ibiza procedentes de Barcelona donde cursaban estudios universitarios.
La consellera de Presidencia, Función Pública e Igualdad, Mercedes Garrido, lamentó la semana pasada "el segundo asesinato machista en las Islas de este 2021" y remarcó el "brutal balance de feminicidios" en el mes de mayo y comienzos de junio en España.
La delegada del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género, Victoria Rosell, ha indicado este viernes que es previsible que continúe el repunte de violencia machista y ha pedido a todos los ayuntamientos, comunidades autónomas y colectivos de mujeres que estén alerta y atentos en verano para proteger a las víctimas y sus hijos ante el menor indicio de maltrato.
"Avisamos en pandemia que la violencia contra las mujeres era una pandemia sobre otra pandemia. Al normalizarse, al liberarnos con las vacunas, simplemente se destapa la que había debajo. Después de un periodo de restricciones es como si se quitara el tapón al machismo", ha sostenido Rosell en una entrevista en RNE.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10, y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.
