Investigan la respuesta de Emergencias a la diputada autonómica de Podemos acosada en el camino de Santiago

El Gobierno asturiano ha abierto una investigación sobre la respuesta que asegura haber recibido del teléfono de emergencias de la diputada autonómica de Podemos y vicepresidenta del Parlament balear, Gloria Santiago, tras pedir ayuda mientras un hombre la perseguía masturbándose cuando recorría un tramo del Camino de Santiago en Navia (Asturias).

El objetivo de este procedimiento es analizar más el contexto de lo ocurrido durante la llamada, en la que, según explicó la diputada en redes sociales, la operadora del 061 –en el caso de Asturias, el 112– la había "reñido" por hacer "sola" la ruta.

Por su parte, fuentes del Ejecutivo asturiano han confirmado que, una vez tuvieron localizada la llamada, han procedido a su escucha, iniciando así esta operación. Del expediente se puede derivar una sanción o no a la operaria.

Además de la llamada telefónica, Santiago presentó una denuncia ante la Guardia Civil en Navia, a pesar de no haber podido identificar al presunto agresor. También, por redes sociales, alegó no haber pasado más miedo "en mi vida". "He corrido campo a través por barrizales. Ya me ha condenado a ir mirando hacia atrás cada cinco minutos. Esa es la libertad que tenemos las mujeres".