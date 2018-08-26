Alrededor de una decena de personas colgaron este domingo en el puente romano de Cangas de Onís y durante varios minutos una pancarta en contra de la visita que los reyes de España y la princesa de Asturias van a realizar este 8 de septiembre, Día de Asturias, a Covadonga.
La pancarta, donde podía leerse "Asturies nun tien rei" ("Asturias no tiene rey"), y 'Soberanía y República' busca promocionar la marcha que se va a realizar este 8 de septiembre desde Arriondas a Cangas de Onís y que busca sumar a todas las expresiones republicanas y de izquierdas de Asturias.
La misma, convocada por 'Lluchando pola Soberanía', va comenzar a las 11:00 horas en Arriondas para finalizar en Cangas de Onís a las 13:00 horas con una concentración y un acto político.
Según han informado fuentes de la Casa del Rey, el acto en Covadonga en el que participarán las dos hijas de los reyes conmemorará los 1.300 años del origen del Reino de Asturias, los 100 años de la Coronación de la Virgen de Covadonga y los 100 años de la creación del Primer Parque Nacional de España, el de la Montaña de Covadonga.
